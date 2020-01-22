After a weekend of icy winds and heavy snowfall, Minnesota faces what could be a lengthy winter respite lasting into February.

Minneapolis’s 10-day forecast reveals consistent afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 30s with cloudy skies and overnight temperatures in the upper 20s through next week.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein, the warm front would certainly be atypical of a mid-to-late January in Minnesota, but it’s not surprising given the lack of sunshine.

Clouds are a main factor in the wave of warm temperatures across the state the next week or so. “Obviously cloudiness during the day blocks the sun so you don’t get quite as warm,” Hasenstein said. “At the same time, clouds that are overnight, especially in the winter, trap heat in the lower part of the atmosphere.” Persistent cloud cover signals that overnight lows will not drop significantly.

Mild temperatures will continue through the weekend in the Twin Cities, hovering in the low to mid 30s, according to the National Weather Service.

Hasenstein says the Twin Cities is in the middle of a split flow pattern, or a pattern high in the atmosphere characterized by diverging winds.

Eric Lindblad walked his bundled up 1-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, Supernova, through the snow in Northeast Minneapolis Saturday morning.

The mixed bag of wintry precipitation may present Minnesotans with a reprieve from the past weekend’s freezing temperatures, but the snow and sleet moving across southeastern Minnesota could present difficult travel conditions on the roads.

Precipitation through Friday may bring some slush to the streets of the Twin Cities. According to NOAA’s NDFD data, there could be up to 0.3 inches of liquid across parts of far southeastern Minnesota through the end of the week, while up to 0.1” of liquid may only fall in the Twin Cities.

For the weekend, don’t expect too much precipitation in the Twin Cities. Expect to see cloudy skies and maybe a peak or two of sun.

Some of this moisture will fall in the form of wet snow, which could add up to a few inches of slush from far southwestern Minnesota to central Wisconsin, according to the Star Tribune’s Paul Douglas.

Based on the National Weather Service’s 3-day accumulation of snowfall ending last Sunday, the Duluth and Arrowhead areas received the most snow with an estimated 8”, with up to 18” in some areas. The Twin Cities saw roughly 4” to 6”, while areas in southwestern Minnesota had 6” to 8”.