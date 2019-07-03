Today’s trophy tales

Siri Olson, Chaska • 40-inch northern • Lake of the Woods

Her father and brother were convinced her jig was lodged on the bottom, but after it fought back, Siri Olson was able to reel in this northern and get it in the net. Olson made the catch on a Sunday afternoon last month in the north-central portion of the lake near Rubber Island using a pink 1-ounce jig and minnow.

Trolling treasure

Cathy Piepho.

Cathy Piepho, of New Richland, Minn., caught this 15½-inch crappie on a Waseca County lake on June 16. She made the catch while trolling with a Mimic Minnow. The fish was released.

Nice northern

Ryan Murray, of Prior Lake, caught this 39-inch, 16-pound northern on Prior Lake with a minnow on June 15.

