Immigration agents arrested 26 people in Minnesota last week as part of a three-day operation in the Midwest — the largest such effort in this state since the Trump administration took over with promises of ramped-up immigration enforcement.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, said late Wednesday the operation targeted immigrants with criminal convictions, previous deportations and pending deportation orders. Immigrants and their advocates rushed to parse the announcement for evidence of the kind of shift to a harder enforcement line they have been bracing for in recent weeks.

While in most cases Obama administration detention guidelines assigned a low priority to those returning after a deportation or flouting a final order to leave, the new administration has elevated them to a higher priority.

Other than that, last week’s operation did not appear much different from ones that took place periodically under Obama, said Brad Capoch, the business administrator at Incarnation Catholic Church in Minneapolis. One of those arrested in the Twin Cities was a church member, a factory worker who along with his wife was dropping off his young son with a caregiver on Lake Street one early morning last week.

The Minnesota enforcement push was smaller-scale than recent immigration operations in other states, and ICE stressed it did not involve checkpoints or random sweeps. Still, Capoch said, “These arrests create a great deal of anxiety for people in the community.”

ICE said 86 immigrants were arrested in a three-day operation in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska. Of them, 52 had prior criminal convictions, but few details on their crimes were released. Those included a 35-year-old Nigerian native and registered sex offender who was arrested in Eden Prairie; he had a conviction for terroristic threats that stemmed from a sexual assault, ICE said.

Ten of the detained immigrants were legal permanent residents with criminal convictions. Of the total, 23 had returned to the United States after a previous deportation, a federal felony-level offense. Seven had final orders of removal.

“ICE does not conduct random sweeps, checkpoints or raids that target aliens indiscriminately,” the agency said in a statement about the arrests. “All ICE operations are targeted based on investigative leads.”

Under Obama-era detention and deportation guidelines, returning after a deportation or disobeying a deportation order only made an immigrant a priority for deportation if that happened after Jan. 1, 2014. The Trump administration scrapped these guidelines and broadened the government’s enforcement focus significantly. That includes a shift from focusing on those convicted of felony or multiple misdemeanor convictions to immigrants convicted, charged or suspected of any crime.

The Incarnation member authorities arrested on Lake Street last week had lived in the United States for about nine years and had no criminal convictions, Capoch said. But he had returned to United States after he was deported in 2011 to rejoin his wife and his now 8-year-old son, a U.S. citizen. Capoch said the boy was traumatized by witnessing his father’s arrest.

“They said they would be going after the drug dealers and the gang members — the people anyone would want off the streets,” Capoch said.

Immigration advocates have decried a couple of recent ICE arrests that unfolded in front of the immigrants’ children. Although ICE guidelines limit arrests in schools, churches and hospitals, they do not include limitations on arrests in the presence of children.

ISAIAH, an advocacy coalition of about 100 Minnesota congregations, said it received several reports about immigration arrests in the metro last week. It deployed its rapid response team, tasked with documenting arrests and providing support to family members such as referral to an immigration attorney.

But, said ISAIAH’s communications director JaNae Bates about the arrests, “They happened so quickly. They were always over before we arrived.”

Earlier this week, Incarnation’s Latino leaders considered a measured response to the arrests here and in other states: urging members without legal status to be prepared for ramped-up enforcement without causing unwarranted panic. They debated whether they should advise members to avoid places where immigrants might congregate such as some public transportation stops and Latino markets.

“Right now, it seems, Immigration can stop them anywhere,” Capoch said.