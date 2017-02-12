Students from Minnetonka West Middle School defeated their peers from Eden Prairie Central over the weekend to win the Minnesota Academy of Science’s Minnesota Regional Science Bowl.

The victory in the field of 21 teams from 11 schools sends the Minnetonka students to the U.S. the Department of Energy’s National Science Bowl scheduled for April 27-May 1 in Washington, D.C.

Competing for Minnetonka West on Saturday at the University of St. Thomas were Rory Cole, Aidan Barker, Elizabeth Morgan, Emily Nikas and Declan St. John. They were coached by Mitch Elvebak and Frederick Stock.

The teams in the regional spent months prepping for the event that features head-to-head competition in a fast-paced question-and-answer format similar television’s “Jeopardy.”

The students were quizzed on biology, chemistry, earth and space science, energy, math and physics.

In the high school regional competition on Jan. 21, Edina (Team No. 1) repeated as winners and earned a trip to the National Science Bowl. The regional drew 38 teams to Macalester College in St. Paul.

Heading to the national science showdown from Edina are Meghana Iyer, Mathew Zappa, Beining Zhang, Michael Tang and Robert Scalia. They are coached by Michael Roddy.

The Department of Energy created the National Science Bowl in 1991 to encourage students to excel in math and science and pursue careers in these fields. Roughly 265,000 students have participated in the bowl since its inception.