A crash near an interstate exit south of the Twin Cities midday Thursday that left at least one person dead, authorities said.

The wreck occurred at southbound Interstate 35's Bridge Street exit in Owatonna, according to emergency dispatch audio and the State Patrol.

A traffic camera operated by the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed emergency personnel surrounding a car that crashed head-on into a pole holding a stop light. Moments later, the MnDOT camera captured images of a sheet being draped over the vehicle at the top of the exit.

Dispatch audio mentioned that the single-vehicle crash involved a law enforcement pursuit at some point. Police in Owatonna were preparing to release further details Thursday afternoon.

