WASHINGTON - Michigan State is heading to the Final Four for the eighth time in the Tom Izzo era after defeating Duke 68-67 on Sunday in the East Regional Final at Capital One Arena.

Duke led by three points late, but Cassius Winston found Xavier Tillman for a layup, and then Kenny Goins drilled a three pointer for the Spartans with 34 seconds remaining.

RJ Barrett went to the line with 5.2 seconds left, needing two to tie, but missed the first one before accidentally making the second one. Michigan State sealed it with one last inbounds play.

The Spartans advanced, even though Duke got 24 points and 14 rebounds from freshman sensation Zion Williamson.

The Spartans will face Texas Tech on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

This will be Michigan State’s first Final Four trip since 2015, when the Spartans lost to Duke in the semifinals. Entering Sunday, Izzo was 1-11 in his career against Krzyzewski.