– Remember the scare Bradley gave Michigan State to start the NCAA tournament? Seems like eons ago now.

After throttling the Gophers by 20 points in Round 2, Michigan State had little trouble with LSU on Friday night at Capital One Arena, winning 80-63 to advance to the Elite Eight for the 10th time in the Tom Izzo era.

Michigan State built a 17-point first-half lead before Tremont Waters led LSU back within four early in the second half. Then the Spartans pulled away again, as Aaron Henry finished with a season-high 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Cassius Winston added 17 points.

The Spartans (31-6) will meet Duke or Virginia Tech on Sunday for a trip to Minneapolis for the Final Four.

LSU (28-7) was led by 23 points from Tremont Waters, but the Tigers looked discombobulated at the start, and Michigan State was ready to pounce. The Spartans outrebounded the Tigers 21-10 in the first half, including 10-3 on the offensive glass.

“I really thought that was the best we rebounded all year,” Izzo said in a halftime TV interview.