know this: Former Vikings QBs Sam Bradford and Case Keenum combined for just 66 yards passing and zero points in the first half of their respective games Sunday.
streak stopped: The Twins' 9-6 win at Kansas City on Sunday was their first road victory since Aug. 31 at Texas, ending a string of eight losses.
Scoggins: Packers' frustrations center around call on Matthews - justifiably
Green Bay's Clay Matthews was flagged late in the game for roughing Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on what looked like a textbook hit. The call wiped out an interception that would have all but sealed the game.
Vikings' tie is quite a ride on Twitter
There are bound to be moments of overreaction during the course of an NFL game, but Sunday's twists and turns brought things to new levels
Cook, Hill injuries not considered serious after both exited Sunday's game
Right tackle Rashod Hill and running back Dalvin Cook both missed time in the second half vs. the Packers but escaped serious injury.
Souhan: In Cousins, Vikings have QB who could match Rodgers' efforts
In a rivalry defined for 25 years by the Green Bay Packers' stability at the most important position, Kirk Cousins went into Lambeau Field on Sunday and threw for 425 yards and four touchdowns.
Dissecting an odd, wild Week 2 Vikings-Packers tie in Green Bay
In the inaugural edition of Access Vikings Overtime, Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer answer your questions, and address the hot topics of Sunday's 29-29 tie at Lambeau Field.
