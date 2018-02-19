More from Star Tribune
Andrew Haile
The term 'chain migration' is dehumanizing and wrong
As for the claim that it allows "single immigrant" to bring in "virtually unlimited numbers of distant relatives": Directly and disastrously false.
Petula Dvorak
A memorial to the children gunned down in our schools? Yes, right on Congress's doorstep.
It's not gun control, but maybe it could get us there.
Opinion
Editorial
Porch piracy? Blimey! Shop local to scuttle it, Me Hearties!
Here are some ways to outwit those thieves at your doorstep
Kate Knuth
What I did and what I learned as Minneapolis' chief resilience officer
The city must prepare in order to thrive. Here are steps to get things started.
