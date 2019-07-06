Michael Pineda will probably make one more start before the two-year anniversary of his career-altering elbow surgery. But it’s starting to look like he’s all the way back.

Pineda, who has quietly gained strength all season and become a dominant starter once more, was brilliant on Saturday, allowing one run over six innings and pitching the Twins to their second consecutive victory, 7-4 over Texas at Target Field.

The tall righthander has pitched six times since the start of June, and the numbers are what the Twins envisioned when they signed him after his Tommy John surgery two winters ago: In 33⅔ innings, Pineda has posted a 3.21 ERA, and that’s inflated by a five-run hiccup in Kansas City two starts ago.

Perhaps this is the most precise sign that Pineda is back: He struck out nine Rangers hitters on Saturday, the most he’s had since April 2017 — pre-surgery.

With Pineda recording the first 18 outs, and Taylor Rogers racking up the final seven — the longest stint a reliever has pitched to earn a save in a close game since Bob Wells in 2000 — the Twins were able to lean on their offense for the usual output of big innings. Byron Buxton singled home a pair of runs with a second-inning single, Jason Castro knocked in two with a sacrifice fly and a single, and Marwin Gonzalez put a cap on the day with his 10th home run of the season, becoming the 10th Twin to reach double figures.

The only worrisome note for the Twins: Rookie outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr., called up earlier in the day, dislocated his right thumb in a collision with the left-field fence while trying to catch Elvis Andrus’ sixth-inning home run off of Pineda.

Twins pitcher Michael Pineda, left, holds his cap as he gets a mound visit from catcher Jason Castro and pitching coach Wes Johnson, right, after giving up a walk to load the bases against the Texas Rangers in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

After Pineda, now 6-4 after his second straight victory, left with a 5-1 lead, Tyler Duffey came on and allowed three quick runs on two singles, a balk and Willie Calhoun’s two-run homer. But Rogers,who had pitched only once in the last nine days, relieved him, retired Andrus on a ground out, then struck out five of the next six Rangers hitters he faced to earn his 10th save of the season.