Michael Pineda last pitched at Yankee Stadium on July 5, 2017. That was his last start before needing Tommy John surgery.

He's returned from that surgery, but his pitching suggests that he's not all the way back. He's 2-2 with a 6.21 ERA, and has really struggled to throw his slider effectively.

How long will Pineda need to get his command and the quality of his pitches to acceptable levels? You can't expect someone coming off of Tommy John surgery to have everything working right away. And some pitchers are never the same.

So we'll see if Pineda, pitching in a familliar place, can regain his form.

That is, of course, if the game is played. It's cold and it's wet. And the forecast suggests that this is going to be a long day. But it's the only time the Twins are in New York, so there is motivation to get this game in.

Some Twins were looking at open dates in the event the game is postponed. We should know more in about an hour. There are a few Yankees players on the field at the moment, getting their throwing in.

And the gates have been opened, for what it's worth.

Schoop getting a break today....

Twins

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

C.J. Cron, 1B

Marwin Gonzalez, 3B

Ehire Adrianza, 2B

Jason Castro, C

Byron Buxton, CF

Michael Pineda, RHP