It doesn’t sound like Paris Jackson will be tuning in to “Urban Myths.”

Michael Jackson’s daughter took to social media on Wednesday to blast Joseph Fiennes’ portrayal of her deceased father in the upcoming British TV series “Urban Myths,” from Sky Arts.

The younger Jackson didn’t mince words, saying that the casting “honestly makes me want to vomit.”

“Thoughts on this portrayal of Michael?” a Twitter user asked Paris on Wednesday, the day after a trailer for the television project was published. “So many fans r sickened by it.”

Jackson declared herself “incredibly offended,” also replying, “As i’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit.”

The internet was treated to a meaty look at Fiennes’ portrayal of the deceased King of Pop on Tuesday, as the trailer for his episode of “Urban Myths” came online.

In his installment of the British anthology series, Fiennes plays Jackson as described in a story first reported in Vanity Fair.

In the magazine story, a former employee of Jackson’s claimed that the pop star invited Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor to see him perform in New York City prior to the 9/11 attacks.

But after the terrorist attacks that toppled the World Trade Center towers, the story goes that the three rented a car and tried to drive back to California on their own, making it as far as Ohio.

Brian Cox is featured as Brando, while Stockard Channing portrays Taylor in the filmed version of the alleged events, but it’s Fiennes’ portrayal of the “Beat It” singer that seems to have attracted the lion’s share of attention. An online petition is calling for a boycott of the series based on the casting.

