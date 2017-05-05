The Vikings are one of multiple teams that have reached out to the reps for free-agent wide receiver Michael Floyd, a source has confirmed. It is unclear how interested the team is in signing the St. Paul native.

Floyd, a former Notre Dame standout, was a first-round draft pick of the Cardinals in 2012. He spent five years in Arizona, catching 242 passes for 3,739 yards and 23 touchdowns before the Cardinals waived him this past December after he was arrested for driving under the influence.

Floyd was arrested in Arizona after he fell asleep in the driver’s seat of his vehicle while stopped at a traffic signal. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound receiver had a blood-alcohol level of .217, nearly three times the legal limit.

In February, Floyd pleaded guilty to extreme DUI, was sentenced to jail time and ordered to do 30 hours of community service and pay a fine.

The 27-year-old also had a DUI arrest while he was in college.

After Arizona waived him following his latest DUI arrest last December, New England claimed him off waivers. He finished the season with the Patriots, winning a Super Bowl, though he did not play in that game.

Despite drafting two wide receivers last week, the Vikings could probably use another proven pass-catching option. Plus, Floyd, if signed, would provide insurance in case 2016 top pick Laquon Treadwell does not take a big step forward this season after catching only one pass as a rookie.

According to ESPN, which reported the Vikings’ interest in Floyd this morning, Floyd is still serving his 120-day jail sentence and will not be able to report to any team outside of Arizona until June 17 at the earliest.