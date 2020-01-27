Some news while United begins training in Florida the next two weeks:

Veteran defender Michael Boxall has received his U.S. green card and starting left back Chase Gasper is headed toward his U.S. men's national team debut on Saturday.

Boxall, 31, will no longer occupy an international spot on the team's roster, the team said Monday.

That leaves United with four of eight allowed international spots filled while it works to sign Argentinian attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso and another center back, likely from Europe. The four spots are filled by Jan Gregus, Romain Metanire, Robin Lod and Thomas Chacon. The team also has all but announced the acquisition of Paraguayan midfielder Luis Amarilla.

United technical director Mark Watson remains in Argentina on Monday after arriving last week seeking to land Reynoso before he returns home.

Curiously, Reynoso was designated a sub but did not play for his Boca Juniors team Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Gasper, back from an injury that sidelined him for about 10 days in a January camp, is expected to make his national team debut Saturday against Costa Rica in Carson, Calif.

National team coach Gregg Berhalter said Monday that Gasper is being integrated back into training during a camp that now has moved from Florida to Southern California for Saturday’s game.

“He should regain his full fitness in order to play a part in the game against Costa Rica,” Berhalter said in a conference call with reporters Monday morning. “We’re still waiting on the final determination, but the signs are looking good.”

Gasper, 24, was called to the USMNT’s pre-camp in November, but didn’t make the final roster for the Concacaf Nationals League Group. He was invited back for the January camp, which was moved on short notice from Qatar to Florida because of developments in the Middle East.

He made the final 22-man travel roster for the trip from training in Bradenton, Fla., to Los Angeles.

Chosen 15th overall out of NCAA champion Maryland in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft, Gasper established himself last season as United’s starting left back and put himself on the national team’s radar.

“Chase is a guy who delivers a very good ball,” Berhalter said. “I like him in the attack, I like him getting forward, using space on the wing to serve the ball and attack the space. I really like what we’re seeing so far. For him, it’s just continue getting used to this level, getting used to this speed. But overall, he’s done a good job in camp.”

Gasper is expected to join United for preseason training in Florida after Saturday’s game, which kicks at 2:55 p.m. Central time and will be on ESPNews. United trained in Blaine for five days last week before leaving Sunday for two weeks of training and games against college and lower-division teams.

Former Bloomington Jefferson High School star Jackson Yueill -- now at age 22 a midfielder with the San Jose Earthquakes who has made six national-team appearances – is part of the January camp’s 22-man travel roster as well.