MIAC PRESEASON COACHES POLL
Team Points
St. John’s (7) 63
St. Thomas (2) 56
Bethel 52
Concordia (Moorhead) 43
Gustavus 36
St. Olaf 29
Carleton 19
Augsburg 17
Hamline 9
Coaches voted for every team except their own. Points were assigned for each (8 for first, 7 for second, etc.). First-place votes are shown in parentheses.
Twins
Betts (2 HRs, 4 hits) leads Red Sox to 6-2 win over Twins
Mookie Betts homered on the first two pitches he saw, collecting four hits and five RBIs in all, and Eduardo Rodriguez allowed only five singles in seven shutout innings Wednesday night to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2.
Twins
Dbacks rookie Gallen pitching no-hitter thru 6 vs Padres
Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Zac Gallen is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the San Diego Padres.
Twins
Revived Judge hits 20th homer as Yanks beat Rangers 4-1
Aaron Judge's bat has gotten loud again.
Twins
Berrios struggles from the start as Twins fall to Red Sox 6-2
Jose Berrios' first offering was belted over the Green Monster, and the culprit — Mookie Betts — hit another homer off him in the second inning.
Twins
Diaz, Reynolds rally Pirates past Marlins 6-5 in 9th
Bryan Reynolds has a chance to make history, though he isn't making a big deal about it.