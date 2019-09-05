MIAC PRESEASON COACHES POLL

Team Points

St. John’s (7) 63

St. Thomas (2) 56

Bethel 52

Concordia (Moorhead) 43

Gustavus 36

St. Olaf 29

Carleton 19

Augsburg 17

Hamline 9

Coaches voted for every team except their own. Points were assigned for each (8 for first, 7 for second, etc.). First-place votes are shown in parentheses.