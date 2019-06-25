– Mickey Callaway needed two news conferences to issue one apology.

After the New York Mets fined their manager and pitcher Jason Vargas for their expletive-filled confrontation with a reporter following a weekend loss, Callaway stopped short of saying he was sorry for the incident during his first meeting with the media Monday.

Callaway cursed at Newsday beat reporter Tim Healey and Vargas had to be restrained from charging him in the cramped Wrigley Field clubhouse after a 5-3 loss on Sunday. There was no physical contact.

Two hours after Callaway initially met with a large group of media members and 70 minutes before first pitch in Philadelphia, Callaway clarified his remarks.

“In my meeting with Tim, I apologized for my reaction,” Callaway said. “I regret it. I regret the distraction that it’s caused to the team.... It’s something I’m not proud of. I’m not proud of the distraction. I’m not proud of what I did to Tim. For that, I’m definitely sorry.”

General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen announced the fines but not disclose the amount. He said the team spoke to MLB and didn’t expect any further discipline.

Associated Press