Metro Transit sent 12 people to Houston earlier this month to research how transit intersected between the Super Bowl at NRG Stadium and festivities leading up to the big game, as well.

The price tag was $22,881 — $10,852 of which was paid by Department of Homeland Security funds. The remainder of $12,029 was covered by Metro Transit’s operating budget, according to spokesman Howie Padilla.

None of those traveling to Texas attended the actual bowl game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

Staff traveling to Houston included representatives from rail and bus street operations, rail and bus control centers, Metro Transit Police Department, a special-events specialist and a marketing and customer-service representative.

“It was eye-opening,” said Mark Benedict, Metro Transit’s director of Light Rail Operations. “The purpose, in a nutshell, was to observe transit and security demands first hand.”

A key takeaway was that the festivities begin two weeks ahead of the game itself, scheduled for Feb. 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium. So transit needs to morph well beyond gameday service to the stadium, and attention needs to be to existing transit customers, too.

“The density of our crowds will be much tighter here,” Benedict said, noting that Houston is much more spread out geographically.

In Houston, the Metrorail Red Line serves NRG Stadium, although LRT passengers have to walk a bit to get to the stadium from the LRT stop. Several bus lines serve the stadium.

Because many activities occurred in downtown Houston, including those at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the city’s public transit system was widely used before the game day to ferry about fans.

Houston’s transit authority said that more than 700,000 boardings on light rail and shuttle buses were recorded during the nine days leading up to the Super Bowl — a figure that broke ridership records. Four of the five highest single-day ridership numbers in the city’s Metrorail history occurred from Wednesday, Feb. 1, through Saturday, Feb. 4, when riders set a record high of 109,500. In addition, Houston’s newest rail lines saw three consecutive days of their highest single-day ridership.

U.S. Bank Stadium is known for being transit friendly, in large part because it has its own LRT stop, which is the nexus for both the Green and Blue lines. Each Metro Transit train has three cars, while the sole LRT line in Houston runs two-car trains, Padilla said. Typically, 20 to 22 percent of Vikings fans use transit to get to U.S. Bank Stadium.

Metro Transit officials will have to figure out before game day how to help out-of-towners and Twin Cities residents unfamiliar with the transit system how it works.

“There were always people [in Houston] — staff and volunteers — out and about who were identifiable to answer questions,” said Brian Funk, Metro Transit’s deputy chief overseeing bus operations.

One huge difference between the cities involves the availability of surface parking lots around NRG Stadium — which is not the case in downtown Minneapolis, although those who choose to drive will have access to several parking garages.

Later this month, representatives from the National Football League will visit the Twin Cities to meet with Metro Transit officials and others to discuss a Super Bowl transit plan.