Two Metro Transit police officers were placed on administrative leave after a man they arrested Sunday morning injured himself in the back of a squad car, a spokesman for the agency said.

About 11:30 a.m., two officers arrested a man who was wanted as part of a criminal investigation near the U.S. Bank Stadium light-rail station. The man was placed in the back of a squad car, where he harmed himself, according to Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla.

The man, who sustained critical injuries, was taken to HCMC for treatment. No further details were immediately available.

Administrative leave is standard after critical incidents take place, Padilla said.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

ERIN ADLER