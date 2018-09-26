Lakeville North stopped a two-game losing streak on Tuesday night defeating Eastview on the road 3-0 in volleyball.

Elizabeth Juhnke led the Panthers, who won 25-20, 25-22, 25-22, with 17 kills and 36 assists. She also had 15 digs. The senior leads the state with 259 kills. She has verbally committed to play for South Dakota.

Macy Winter added 12 kills and nine digs for Lakeville North. Halle Wolfe had 17 digs.

Lauren Crowl led the Lightning’s attack with 10 kills. Caylee Christian, Tia Diamond and Kassidy Palo each had 10 digs.

The Panthers (12-4) will host top ranked Eagan (14-1) on Thursday.

DeLaSalle 3, Fridley 0: Kayla Nye led the Islanders with 15 kills in the Islanders’ 25-13, 25-15, 25-9 victory. Jenna Hoban had a game high 36 assists.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Waconia 4, Holy Family 1: The Wildcats remained undefeated with a strong performance from Haddy Falkman, the senior had two goals. Chanda Breeggemann had a goal and an assist. Paige Wicka scored the Fire’s lone goal.

Monticello 4, Delano 0: Lauren Jones recorded her fifth straight shutout for the Magic. Ally Frickel and Abi Frandsen both scored twice.

Orono 6, Hutchinson 0: Anna Tesar’s hat trick led the Spartans’ offensive attack. Sarah Johnston added a goal and four assists. Megan Marzolf and Reiley Prueter also scored for Orono.

Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Forest Lake 1: Paige Peltier had a hat trick to lead the Raiders past the Rangers. Aimee Fiendler added a goal and an assist. Emery Johnson also scored for Cretin.

BOYS’ SOCCER

St. Paul Academy 2, Minnehaha Academy 1: Eric Lagos and Milo Waltenbaugh scored in each of the halves to boost the Spartans. Jackson Pope scored the Redhawk’s goal.

St. Croix Prep 8, PACT 0: Charlie Bancroft-Howard, Calder Erickson and Ryan Johnson each scored twice for the Lions. Brandt Belisle had three assists. Peter Haveman earned the shutout.

Bloomington Jefferson 5, Cooper 0: Alex Atkins led the scoring with a hat trick. Collin Anderson and Mathias Caspari also scored for the Jaguars.

Bloomington Kennedy 1, Chaska 0: Neython Lec Streitz scored the game’s lone goal with 3:23 remaining in regulation to give the Eagles a win over the Hawks.

Orono 16, Hutchinson 0: Liam LaBelle had six goals to lead the Spartans. Sam Bazil, Ben Halloff, Ozzie Ramsey and Thomas Rohrer each added two scores.

STAFF REPORTS