AFTON

AUG. 2

Suspicious activity. A state road worker found a veteran’s gravestone from 1970 in a pile of rubble that was going to be made into gravel for a project on Manning Avenue S. The rubble came from a gravel pit in West Lakeland Township. Attempts to determine where the gravestone came from were unsuccessful.

FRIDLEY

AUG. 16

Theft. Someone reported seeing two males stealing a canine wheelchair from the yard of a home on Osborne Way NE. Officers couldn’t locate the suspects.

AUG. 21

Theft. A 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada was stolen from the 900 block of Hackmann Circle NE. The owner of the vehicle, a 21-year-old woman, said she had left the vehicle unlocked and running.

JORDAN

AUG. 21

Suspicious activity. An officer spotted an occupied vehicle parked after hours in Holzer Park on Syndicate Street. The driver told the officer they were playing Pokemon Go. The officer advised him of park hours.

MAPLEWOOD

AUG. 5

Recovered property. A stolen corn roaster was recovered at a home in the 1800 block of Kennard Street. A man at the home explained he had bought it from someone two weeks earlier in St. Paul, thinking he could sell corn at an upcoming festival. He was cooperative and returned the roaster.

MEDINA

AUG. 9

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of a woman sleeping in a vehicle in the 300 block of Clydesdale Trail. The woman said she regularly went to the parking lot to pray the rosary and must have fallen asleep.

RICHFIELD

AUG. 10

Drugs. A 29-year-old South St. Paul man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after he was stopped on his moped at E. 72nd Street and Cedar Avenue.

AUG. 15

Underage consumption. Officers responded to a report of a man yelling and swearing in the woods in the 6700 block of Lake Shore Drive. They arrested a 19-year-old Edina man for underage consumption.

St. Bonifacius

AUG. 16

Driving violation. Officers met with a woman on Valleyview Street about allowing her 6-year-old grandson to drive a dirt bike on the street.

SHAKOPEE

AUG. 11

Drunken driving. A 48-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for drunken driving, carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol and having an open bottle in a motor vehicle, following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Lewis Street N.

WEST LAKELAND TOWNSHIP

AUG. 2

Suspicious activity. A 36-year-old man was observed on video putting 3-inch screws into two apples at a store in the 200 block of Manning Avenue. The man told authorities he was not thinking when he did it and felt bad about it. He was barred from returning to the store.

AUG. 9

Suspicious person. A resident in the 800 block of Nordic Avenue reported a man sitting in a parked vehicle. The complainant said the same vehicle had been parked there the previous day, and also had passed his wife four times while she was walking. The driver said he was making calls to clients. The vehicle left after the complainant parked his own vehicle behind it.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.