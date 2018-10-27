BLAINE

OCT. 3

Theft. Wood was stolen from the 1800 block of 116th Court NE.

CORCORAN

SEPT. 25

Drugs. A 70-year-old Corcoran man, a 20-year-old Minneapolis man and a 17-year-old girl were arrested for possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia after officers responded to a report of suspicious people at a home in the 9000 block of Brandywine Road.

HUGO

SEPT. 21

Suspicious person. A resident in the 4900 block of Education Drive reported that a man had knocked loudly on his door and was slow to go when asked to leave. The complainant, concerned that the man was casing his house, was told that several people from an organization were going door to door in the area and that deputies had verified what they were doing.

SEPT. 26

Suspicious activity. Three steaks, possibly venison, were reported to have been left in a yard in the 14000 block of Finale Avenue. The complainant suspected someone was trying to poison his dogs and wanted the incident documented.

LAKE ELMO

SEPT. 24

Suspicious activity. Authorities received a report of a sale of potentially stolen property in the 11000 block of 36th Street. Deputies checked the ownership of a couple of the mowers, snowblowers and miscellaneous items at the sale, and all traced back to the seller.

LAKEVILLE

SEPT. 16-22

Theft. A trailer and its contents valued at $30,000 was stolen from a construction site in the 16000 block of Dodd Lane.

SEPT. 23-29

Public intoxication. An officer responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 17000 block of Kenrick Avenue. A 42-year-old man was found to be drunk and unable to care for himself after having an Uber driver drop him off at the wrong hotel. He was taken to the hospital.

LAUDERDALE

SEPT. 30

Traffic. A 22-year-old man was warned about speeding near Hwy. 280 and Larpenteur Avenue. The vehicle's owner, a 25-year-old woman, was arrested, cited and released for carrying revoked license plates.

MAPLEWOOD

SEPT. 23

Hit and run. A boy riding his bicycle in the area of White Bear and Ripley avenues was struck by a black SUV that then fled the scene. The boy's parents took him to the hospital.

MINNETRISTA

SEPT. 27

Vandalism. A resident on Woodland Drive reported that someone had written on their driveway with a crayon.

NEW BRIGHTON

SEPT. 25

Theft. A motorcycle valued at $1,500 was reported stolen in the 500 block of 10th Avenue.

PRIOR LAKE

OCT. 3

Drugs. A 51-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested for possession of crack cocaine and bringing contraband into jail at Little Six Casino, 2354 Sioux Trail.

OCT. 7

Theft. A handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 14200 block of Timothy Avenue.

RAMSEY

SEPT. 26

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a potbelly pig on the loose in the 15700 block of Andrie Street NW. The pig was captured and returned to its pen.

RICHFIELD

SEPT. 30

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 6500 block of Oliver Avenue S. They cited a 58-year-old Richfield woman for disorderly conduct.

ST. ANTHONY

SEPT. 24

Theft. A 41-year-old woman reported that her vehicle had been stolen from the 2500 block of Silver Lane. She called back later to report that she had found the vehicle after forgetting where she had parked it.

ST. BONIFACIUS

SEPT. 23

Fight. Officers responded to a report of two women fighting near County Road 92 and Hwy. 7. They cited two 20-year-old women for disorderly conduct.

SHAKOPEE

OCT. 13

Drunken driving. A 17-year-old Maple Plain boy was arrested for drunken driving and obstructing the legal process following a traffic stop at Valleyfair.

