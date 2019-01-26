BLAINE

JAN. 8

Suspicious vehicle. An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Oak Ridge Point NE. A 30-year-old man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

EDINA

JAN. 5

Theft. A golf cart valued at $1,500 was stolen from Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Av. S.

FRIDLEY

JAN. 5

Assist public. An officer responded to a report of a woman who said she was lost near Springbrook Nature Center, in the 8200 block of Hickory Drive NE. The 59-year-old woman was located and escorted to her vehicle.

JORDAN

JAN. 6

Domestic. Officers responded to a report of a verbal domestic at a home in the 400 block of Wood Street N. The officers spoke with the children about listening to their mother and being respectful and gave the parents tips on resources should they need them.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF DEC. 30-JAN. 5

Fire. Officers responded to a report of a house fire in the 18000 block of Ibarra Trail that resulted in significant damage. Residents in adjoining homes had to be evacuated, but no one was injured. Fireworks appear to have been the cause of the blaze.

LAUDERDALE

DEC. 26

Traffic. Police arrested and cited a 43-year-old woman near Como Avenue and Hwy. 280 for driving after suspension, having no proof of insurance and expired registration, and failure to transfer title. She also had a warrant for theft.

DEC. 27

Property damage. A vehicle owner in the 1600 block of Eustis Street reported that someone had tried to steal the vehicle’s catalytic converter. He told police that he discovered the converter had been cut after the vehicle made a loud noise upon starting it.

MAPLEWOOD

DEC. 26

Theft. A customer reported that her purse had been taken from her shopping cart at Aldi, 3000 White Bear Av.

DEC. 28

Drunk person. Police were dispatched to the LivINN Hotel, 285 Century Av. N., to remove an intoxicated man who was refusing to leave his room. The man, who had a warrant for drunken driving, was taken to the hospital for treatment for possible alcohol poisoning.

MINNETRISTA

JAN. 4

Animal complaint. Officers helped a resident remove an opossum from her garage on Basswood Drive.

NEW BRIGHTON

DEC. 23

Theft. Two packages containing Nintendo systems that were delivered to a home in the 2000 block of County Road E were reported stolen.

Property damage. A mailbox was reported damaged in the 800 block of Oakwood Drive.

PLYMOUTH

JAN. 7

Weapon. A 49-year-old Ramsey man was arrested for a weapons violation, and a 48-year-old Maple Grove woman was arrested for possession of narcotics, following a traffic stop in the 9700 block of Schmidt Lake Road.

PRIOR LAKE

DEC. 25

Stalking. A 48-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for stalking in the 5600 block of Huron Street.

RAMSEY

DEC. 27

Dispute. An officer responded to a report of a neighborhood dispute in the 5700 block of 148th Lane NW. Both parties told police they had been yelling at the other and agreed to stay apart.

Check welfare. A 60-year-old woman reported to police that she was intoxicated and needed help “to go to bed or feel better” at her home in the 9000 block of 176th Avenue. The officers spoke to her about possible options, but she told them she was OK and just wanted to stay home.

ST. ANTHONY

JAN. 3

Theft. A 29-year-old woman was cited for theft after she stole three ice cream bars from SuperAmerica, 3259 Stinson Blvd.

TONKA BAY

DEC. 27

Drugs. A 24-year-old Tonka Bay man was cited for possession of marijuana after he was stopped for following another vehicle too closely at Manitou Road and Tonka Bay Road.

