ANDOVER

JULY 21

Theft. A 2016 Ford F-150 was stolen from the 3100 block of 162nd Lane NW. The keys had been left inside the vehicle.

EAST BETHEL

JULY 20

Burglary. Tools were stolen from an unsecured garage in the 4100 block of 226th Lane NE.

FRIDLEY

JULY 23

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of a man walking around without pants in the 7000 block of University Avenue NE. They located the 59-year-old man, who told officers that he was changing clothes to take a bike ride. He was advised to find a bathroom.

HAM Lake

JULY 21

Theft. A 1997 Audi A8 was stolen from the 17700 block of Taylor Street NE. The keys had been left inside the vehicle.

JORDAN

JULY 10

Collision. A 30-year-old woman was cited for not having a valid driver’s license after she hit a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Valley Green.

Suspicious activity. An officer heard a child yelling for help at an apartment in the 200 block of Broadway Street S. The 4-year-old girl told the officer she couldn’t find her parents. The officer knocked on the door and found the parents, who were not aware that their daughter needed assistance. The girl said she didn’t need help; she just didn’t want to go to bed.

LAKE ELMO

JULY 10

Suspicious activity. Two males, ages 18 and 17, were offering free storm damage assessments in the area of Kindred Way and Kindred Court. They were told to stop when they admitted not having a permit or knowing that they needed one.

JULY 13

Noise complaint. A car alarm was reported to be going off frequently at a residence in the 1600 block of Ivory Avenue. Authorities were unable to contact anyone at the home and advised the complainant that she and other neighbors should speak to the homeowners about the alarm.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF JULY 15-21

Property damage. Officers responded to a report of property damage and assault in the 16000 block of Flagstaff Avenue. An intoxicated 29-year-old man had damaged a car door and smashed a car window, the glass cutting the nose of a neighbor. He also choked and tackled another neighbor. The man was arrested for property damage and assault.

LAUDERDALE

JULY 13

Property damage. A vehicle was reported to have been keyed while parked overnight in an underground garage in the 1600 block of Pleasant Street.

MEDINA

JULY 20

Suspicious activity. Officers spotted a vehicle that was parked after hours near Thomas Anderson fields in the 3200 block of Mill Drive. A 52-year-old Maple Grove man told them that he was playing Pokémon Go. Officers advised him of park hours.

NEW BRIGHTON

JULY 12

Theft. Police received a report of someone taking several newspapers out of a rack box in the 600 block of County Road D.

NOWTHEN

JULY 13

Theft. A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the 6100 block of Viking Boulevard NW. The vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside.

OAK GROVE

JULY 16

Burglary. A guitar and a ring were stolen from a home in the 19100 block of Lake George Boulevard NW. Entry to the home was made through an unlocked window.

PLYMOUTH

JULY 25

Underage consumption. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of Deerwood Lane. They located an intoxicated 17-year-old girl and cited her for underage consumption.

STILLWATER

JULY 9

Suspicious person. A man sitting in his vehicle in the area of Orwell Avenue and Orwell Court told a deputy that he was trying to calm down after an argument with his wife. He was told that what he was doing looked suspicious, and he agreed to move along.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.