White Bear Lake property owners now can build only one stairway to the water’s edge under a recent ordinance passed by the City Council to prevent shoreline residents from installing additional stairs and selling them as private lake access easements.

Community Development Director Anne Kane conferred with the White Bear Lake Conservation District, which issues dock permits, and learned that this was not an issue in White Bear Lake.

The ordinance was initiated by planning staffers after they were contacted by a nearby city experiencing problems with lakefront property owners selling private access.

Shannon Prather

Brooklyn Park

Huntington Place to remain affordable

A deal was recently struck between Brooklyn Park and nonprofit developer Aeon to keep the city’s largest affordable apartment complex from charging market rates, potentially pricing out tenants.

The city’s Economic Development Authority loaned $5 million to Aeon toward its $80 million purchase of Huntington Place Apartments. The 51-year-old complex offers 834 one-bedroom units with rent at or below 60% of renters’ median income.

Previous owner Plymouth-based Dominium acquired the property in 1996 and notified the city last year of its intent to sell the apartment complex, said Mayor Jeff Lunde.

kim hyatt

HASTINGS

County looking at bison for park reserve

The Dakota County Board has approved more research on a plan to introduce bison to the county park system after discussing the results of a feasibility study presented last month. Staffers have recommended moving a herd of 30 buffalo to 150 acres of prairie at the Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings. The goals, according to a county memo, include improving the ecosystem.

Erin Adler