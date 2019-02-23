Victoria

Hardie to become new city manager

Dana Hardie, director of administrative services and interim city manager in Burnsville, has been hired as city manager of Victoria and will start her new job next week.

Besides Burnsville, Hardie has worked in managerial positions in Scott, Blue Earth and Ramsey counties. She holds a master's degree in public administration.

She replaces Doug Reeder, an interim city manager who took the job in December 2017 when former City Manager Laurie Hokkanen left to take an administrative position in Plymouth.

Hardie lives in Carver, where she sits on the city's Planning Commission and is a board member for Design Carver, a multiyear community planning process. She has served as an executive board member on the National Association of Counties' green government initiative.

Katy Read

Anoka

Council OKs sale of Woodbury House

Anoka city officials are moving forward on the sale of the Woodbury House, one of the county's most historic homes.

City Council members on Tuesday approved a purchase agreement for the 162-year-old property with Liz and Tim Koch, who have leased the property from the city for six years for the popular Mad Hatter restaurant and tea house. The price in the purchase agreement, which the Kochs can decline, is $807,000.

Council Member Brian Wesp cast the lone dissenting vote over the much-debated issue of an easement on the property's bluff line and whether the city should give up the right to use it as a river trail. The site overlooks the Rum River near downtown.

Council members said they supported the Kochs' work to revive the two-story structure, which had fallen into disrepair when the city bought it in 2013.

Hannah Covington

Rosemount

Scott stepping down as police chief

After more than four years leading the Rosemount Police Department, Chief Mitchell Scott is leaving to take a private sector job. Thursday will be his last day.

Rosemount Police Cmdr. Mikael Dahlstrom will be interim chief while the process for picking a new chief gets underway.

Scott, a U.S. Air Force veteran who previously led the Apple Valley police, has spent 32 years in law enforcement, according to a news release.

In a statement, City Administrator Logan Martin said Scott had promoted the department's "professionalism and service to the community," and Mayor Bill Droste said he improved investigative work and the department's organization and structure.

Erin Adler

Forest Lake

Girard appointed to fill council vacancy

Paul Girard, a member of the Forest Lake Planning Commission, will fill the City Council seat opened when Mara Bain was elected mayor.

Girard, who manages a machine shop in Shoreview, was chosen last week by the City Council from among eight candidates for the position. He will serve out the remaining two years of Bain's term.

At last week's council meeting, Girard said his vision for Forest Lake is that of a vibrant community with a variety of housing options, an above-average school district and more businesses with higher wage opportunities.

Mara Klecker