Nancy Edwards, the 74-year-old woman whom the city of Orono is prosecuting for renting out her boat dock, may not see the end of her case until springtime.

The prosecutor on Wednesday asked for more time to respond to a motion to dismiss the charges against Edwards. A dozen people attended the hearing in support of her.

Edwards owns a cottage on Lake Minnetonka’s Crystal Bay and has relied on income from renting out her boat dock along with her home for 15 years. The city is charging her with violating a 2012 ordinance and also renting out her home without a license.

Prosecutors must respond to the motion by Feb. 1, and the defense has until Feb. 11 to reply. The judge will have 90 days to rule, said Edwards’ attorney, Erick Kaardal.

Mara Klecker

South Metro

Two mayors added to Met Council panel

Gov. Tim Walz has tapped two longtime south metro mayors to serve on the committee nominating candidates for the Metropolitan Council.

Savage Mayor Janet Williams will serve as chairwoman of the 12-member committee, which recommends possible Met Council members to the governor. Inver Grove Heights Mayor George Tourville also will serve on the committee, representing Dakota County.

One other mayor, Dave Bartholomay of Circle Pines in Anoka County, is on the panel.

The new governor expanded the committee from 7 to 12 members to “create more seats at the table for Minnesotans to help shape his administration,” according to a Met Council news release.

Erin Adler

Anoka County

Meisner takes seat on County Board

The Anoka County Board marked a historic first on Jan. 8, swearing in Mandy Meisner as the board’s first commissioner of color.

Meisner, an Asian-American who lives in Fridley, takes over for Jim Kordiak, who held the Fourth District seat for 32 years and opted not to run again. Kordiak’s father, Al, had filled the position for 32 years before him, representing the southern tip of Anoka County.

The board also elected Rhonda Sivarajah as board chairwoman for the ninth straight year. Sivarajah, who has been on the County Board since 2003, had resigned her position last month to allow Kordiak to serve as chairman for his final meeting. She represents eastern Anoka County.

Hannah Covington

Roseville

Council extends bus route, service period

Roseville has extended the route of a free weekly bus that stops at some of the city’s busiest centers and grocery stores.

The City Council decided to keep the buses running for another six months to see if the route gains traction among residents. The service relies heavily on donations and will cost the city $4,000 to $6,000 to run for another six months.

To boost ridership, buses now will travel further down Rice Street and stop at Cub Foods and Aldi, as well as a handful of senior housing complexes. The city will also make more efforts to raise awareness about the route.

The program began last April as a way to get seniors and residents around without cars. But ridership was low over a six-month test run, serving an average of just 12 people a week. The buses run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday.

Greg Stanley