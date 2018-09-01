ANDOVER

AUG. 19

Theft. A motor was stolen off a boat in the backyard of a home in the 17700 block of Aztec Street NW.

BLAINE

AUG. 3

Drugs. A 37-year-old woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, having no insurance and driving after suspension, following a traffic stop at Central and 87th avenues NE.

CHANHASSEN

AUG. 4

Underage consumption. Two 18-year-old women and an 18-year-old man were cited for underage consumption in the 2300 block of Coulter Boulevard.

CORCORAN

AUG. 11

Suspicious vehicle. Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 20300 block of County Road 50. They spotted a vehicle parked after hours at Corcoran Community Park, and found a family there to watch a meteor shower. The family was advised of park hours.

AUG. 12

Drugs. A 22-year-old Maple Grove man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and furnishing alcohol to minors at County Road 116 and Hillside Drive.

EXCELSIOR

AUG. 16

Tobacco violation. A 17-year-old Mound boy, a 15-year-old Mound girl and a 15-year-old Wayzata girl were cited for possession of tobacco and drug paraphernalia at Oak Street and Beehrle Avenue.

HAM LAKE

AUG. 8

Theft. An unsecured all-terrain vehicle and trailer were stolen from the driveway of a home in the 16000 block of Bataan Street NE.

JORDAN

AUG. 19

Child found. An officer found a 5-year-old girl walking near the police department on Syndicate Street. The officer brought the girl home, where her mother said she had been working on the computer and didn't realize the girl was gone.

Suspicious activity. An officer saw a man and woman putting on their clothes inside a vehicle at a rest stop in the 600 block of Broadway Street S. The 33-year-old woman and 30-year-old man said they wanted some time together before she went to work.

Lakeville

WEEK OF JULY 29-AUG. 4

Theft. A 32-year-old man reported that his dog had been stolen from his home near 170th Street W. and Eastwood Avenue. He suspected it was taken by a 24-year-old woman he had met in a bar and brought home.

WEEK OF AUG. 5-11

Fire. Officers responding to a report of a possible structure fire in the 17000 block of Glacier Way observed smoke and heard alarms going off from inside the house. When no one answered the door, they broke in and found food burning on the stove and a 21-year-old woman sleeping in the garage.

LAUDERDALE

AUG. 5

Drunken driving. A 45-year-old man was arrested in the area of Larpenteur Avenue and Carl Street for drunken driving after registering a blood alcohol test of 0.34 percent.

LEXINGTON

AUG. 14

Drugs. A 20-year-old woman was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle after she was stopped for a turn signal violation at Restwood Road and Griggs Avenue.

MAPLEWOOD

AUG. 1

Theft. Someone entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Mesabi Avenue, pried open the glove box and stole a bottle of Adderall.

MINNETRISTA

AUG. 1

Alarm. Officers responded to a report of a car alarm on Woodland Curve. They determined it had been set off by someone in the house stepping on a key fob.

AUG. 5

Animal complaint. Someone reported finding two young goats along County Road 15.

NEW BRIGHTON

AUG. 1

Drunken driving. A 35-year-old man was arrested for drunken driving in the 600 block of Beach Road after police discovered him sleeping at the wheel while his vehicle was running.

AUG. 3

Drunken driving. A 25-year-old woman was arrested for drunken driving in the 1300 block of 7th Street after police discovered her sleeping at the wheel while her vehicle was running.

PRIOR LAKE

AUG. 4

Drugs. A 40-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and the ecstasy drug at Shakopee Dakota Convenience Store, 15035 Mystic Lake Dr.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.