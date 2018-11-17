EDINA

OCT. 20

Theft. A 60-year-old Minnetonka woman was arrested for stealing decorative pillows and a vase from HomeGoods, 7435 France Av. S.

FRIDLEY

OCT. 20

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a dog stuck in a gate in the 1600 block of Gardena Avenue NE. The officer and firefighters were able to free the dog.

HUGO

OCT. 8

Suspicious activity. A parked vehicle with its running lights on was reported shortly after 2 a.m. in the 12000 block of Farnham Avenue. Authorities found a man sleeping in the driver’s seat, who said he had worked the previous night at a nearby business and had to be at work again at 5 a.m.

OCT. 7

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 4800 block of Fable Hill Circle reported that someone had rung their doorbell 10 to 15 times at 1 a.m. He thought it might be a relative dealing with recent legal troubles.

JORDAN

OCT. 26

Welfare check. An officer spotted a man who appeared to be slumped over in a vehicle near 1st Street E. and Rice Street S. The officer found that the man was playing video games on his cellphone.

LAKE ELMO

OCT. 10

Suspicious activity. A homeowner in the 3300 block of Kraft Circle reported she had arrived home to find her garden hose disconnected and the outside faucet on. She shut it off, but a short time later found it running again at full blast. She told authorities her ex-husband was back in town and may have been harassing her, though she had no proof. She asked that the incident be documented.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF OCT. 14-20

Drunken driving. A 37-year-old man was arrested for drunken driving at 162nd Street W. and Interstate 35 following a traffic stop. He had been arrested two weeks before for the same offense.

LAUDERDALE

OCT. 14

Traffic. A 42-year-old woman was arrested, cited and released for driving after suspension, having no insurance or proof of insurance, displaying plates from another vehicle and expired registration, near Larpenteur and 33rd avenues.

MAPLEWOOD

OCT. 12

Theft. Police responded to a report of a 31-year-old woman who refused to pay for a pedicure at Summit Nails, 3001 White Bear Av. The woman complained that the nail polish color was not what she had asked for, but declined an offer to have the nails redone. She became upset and started yelling and swearing at the store manager. She was cited for theft and disorderly conduct.

OCT. 8

Fraud. An 84-year-old woman in the 2900 block of Bellaire Avenue contacted police after speaking on the phone with someone claiming to be from Microsoft who had sold her a firewall security package for $399. Her daughter and daughter-in-law told her it was a scam.

MINNETRISTA

OCT. 19

Child found. An officer responded to a report of a passerby finding a 2-year-old boy walking alone on Tower Street. The mother was located and reunited with the boy. She had left him in the care of a 9-year old child while she was away in another apartment building.

PRIOR LAKE

OCT. 24

Drugs. A 28-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested for possession of heroin, a hypodermic needle and drug paraphernalia, and a 32-year-old Elko man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

ST. ANTHONY

OCT. 15-19

Theft. Three residents reported that money was missing from their rooms at St. Anthony Health and Rehabilitation, 3700 Foss Road. The staff and police were investigating.

OCT. 16

Robbery. Officers responded to a report of a robbery at Cub Foods, 3930 Silver Lake Road. The suspect had grabbed a 73-year-old woman’s purse and fled, but the victim and some bystanders caught him and held him down in the parking lot until police arrived. A 19-year-old man was arrested for robbery.

SHOREWOOD

OCT. 14

Theft. A woman reported that jewelry had been stolen from her purse while she was at a funeral on Excelsior Boulevard. She called back later to say that she had found her missing jewelry in her coin purse.

