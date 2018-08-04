BLAINE

JUNE 26

Animal complaint. Officers responded to a report of a peacock on the roof of a home in the 3300 block of 120th Circle NE. The bird flew away shortly after officers arrived.

CIRCLE PINES

JULY 13

Vandalism. Officers responded to a report of vandalism in the 700 block of Village Parkway, where peanut butter had been spread on the complainant’s car. Officers advised the suspects, who were family members, to make better choices.

CORCORAN

JULY 13

Children found. An officer responded to a report of two small children walking in the rain, without an adult, before 7 a.m. in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road. The officer returned the two boys, ages 3 and 4, to their mother. A report was sent to child protection.

FRIDLEY

JULY 12

Domestic. Officers responded to a report of a domestic assault in the 100 block of Christensen Court NE. A 29-year-old woman told officers that her 22-year-old sister had punched her because she was wearing her shirt. They arrested the sister for domestic assault.

JULY 15

Medical. Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man who had fallen off his bicycle in the 8200 block of University Avenue NE. The 56-year-old man was taken to the hospital.

HUGO

JULY 5

Suspicious person. Authorities checked on a man and dog said to have been parked in a truck for two days in a supermarket lot in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Boulevard. The man said he had permission to park there while he and his wife collected enough money to repair the truck. When the situation was relayed to the complainant, a store employee, she stated: “We don’t care about the truck or the guy, we care about the dog.”

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF JULY 8-14

Theft. A 38-year-old man reported that his vehicle had been stolen from the 7000 block of 160th Street W. The man, who was intoxicated, had forgotten his vehicle at another location while bar hopping.

MAPLE GROVE

JULY 13

Check welfare. Officers responded to a report of a person lying in the middle of the street in the 12000 block of 88th Avenue. The 50-year-old man was intoxicated and taken to the hospital.

MAPLEWOOD

JULY 1

Identity theft. An iPhone was delivered to a man who had not ordered it in the 2000 block of Arcade Street. He was told by Verizon that someone had used his credit card and Social Security numbers to order and pay for the phone.

MEDINA

JULY 13

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a bat hanging by the front door of a home in the 3200 block of Butternut Drive. The resident thought the bat was sick, because it would move when nudged but not fly away. The bat was removed and disposed of.

MINNETRISTA

JULY 19

Suspicious person. Officers responded to a report of someone ringing a doorbell at 3 a.m. on Glacier Road. They determined it was an acquaintance of the resident.

NEW BRIGHTON

JULY 1

Theft and property damage. Crutches, a car seat, personal documents and various tools and hunting items were stolen from a vehicle in the 1100 block of County Road D. The vehicle’s dashboard and headlight wiring also were damaged.

PRIOR LAKE

JULY 13

Drugs. A 29-year-old Lakeville man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and a dangerous weapon, and not having vehicle registration, following a traffic stop in the 16000 block of St. Paul Avenue.

RAMSEY

JULY 25

Animal complaint. Officers responded to a report of a pig at large in the 15600 block of Hedgehog Street NW. The pig was being held at a home on Hedgehog Street NW. until someone could claim it.

STILLWATER TOWNSHIP

JULY 3

Suspicious activity. A woman running in the area of Penfield Avenue and Stonebridge Trail reported that a red pickup truck with a topper driven by a man appeared to be following her. She said the truck passed her three times and parked in two areas during her run, and that she hid in some bushes until her mother came to pick her up.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.