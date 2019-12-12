swimming and diving 10 iNDIVIDUALS TO WATCH

(includes Class 2A state meet results from 2019, unless noted)

• Alex Deng, Eden Prairie, junior: Third in 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly.

• Keegan Duffy, Edina, junior: Fourth in 200 individual medley, sixth in 100 backstroke.

• Soren Dunn, Eden Prairie, senior: Third in 100 freestyle, fifth in 50 freestyle.

• Nick Kale, Wayzata, junior: Second in 100 breaststroke.

• Andrew Karpenko, Minnehaha Academy, senior: First in 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley in Class 1A.

• Kelby Modene, Maple Grove, senior: Fourth in 100 breaststroke, seventh in 100 butterfly.

• James Pan, Breck/Blake, sophomore: Second in 200 individual medley, third in 100 breaststroke in Class 1A.

• Luke Ridler, Chaska/Chanhassen, senior: Fifth in 200 and 500 freestyle.

• Casey Stowe, Wayzata, senior: First in 100 backstroke, third in 200 individual medley.

• Hayden Zheng, St. Louis Park, junior: First in 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley.

RON HAGGSTROM