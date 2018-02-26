Two years after Minnesota fans got a tour preview for the inaugural concerts at U.S. Bank Stadium, Metallica’s WorldWired Tour is coming back around to Minneapolis with a newly announced Target Center date on Sept. 4.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via AXS.com, 1-888-9-AXS-TIX or the arena box office for $75-$145. Metallica uses a rather rigid “Wherever I May Roam” Black Ticket policy that requires fans to register for each show via Metallica.com, and the tickets cannot be resold. Other pre-sale-options begin Wednesday morning.

Minneapolis is the second date on the second U.S. leg of the tour, and it's part of an extended run through the Upper Midwest. The kick-off date is Sept. 2 at Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., and subsequent dates include Lincoln, Neb., on Sept. 6, Grand Forks on Sept. 8, Sioux Falls on Sept. 11, Winnipeg on Sept. 13 and Milwaukee following a break on Oct. 16.

Yes, that leaves open multiple nights for second shows to be added, but it looks like the band has been sticking to an every-other-night schedule on tour. Hey, you try playing "Seek and Destroy" on back-to-back nights at their age!

The 55,000 tickets to the band's 2016 show at U.S. Bank Stadium infamously sold out in minutes, so you can bet demand for the 18,000 or so Target Center tickets will be high. In a locker-room interview before that USBS gig, drummer Lars Ulrich mentioned Metallica's three-night stand at Target Center as well as their 1985 debut at First Avenue as high points in the "great history" they have playing the Twin Cities.