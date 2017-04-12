The public will soon get the chance to comment on a proposed fare hike for Metro Transit buses, light rail, Northstar commuter rail and Metro Mobility service.

After months of deliberation, the Metropolitan Council took the first tangible step to raising fares by voting Wednesday to hold a series of public meetings. This doesn’t necessarily mean that a fare hike will happen, however.

Faced with a $47 million deficit, proposed cuts in state funding and a decline in tax receipts, the regional planning body is looking for ways to generate more revenue — though a fare hike alone won’t solve the council’s cash crunch.

Metro Transit, which provided more than 82 million rides last year, hasn’t increased fares since 2008. Even so, but proposed fare hike has already met with resistance from transit users.

The council is pitching several scenarios, including across-the-board fare increases of either 25 cents or 50 cents for bus, light and commuter rail service. Metro Mobility, the federally mandated transportation service for disabled people, could see fares increase by either 50 cents or 75 cents.

Several council members have wondered how they should “frame” a possible fare increase with transit riders.

Council Member Jennfier Munt said at a meeting Monday that one approach is to explain that the fare increase is necessary because the Legislature has “not been a reliable funding partner for a robust transit system.” That sounds quite different from explaining that fares must be increased when the percentage of operating expenses paid for by those fares drops below 28 percent.

For the average transit user, who takes 40 rides a month, a 25-cent increase would cost $10 more a month, while a 50-cent increase would mean a $20-a-month increase.

Transit advocates, who steadfastly oppose a fare increase, have already mobilized.

Twin Cities black clergy planned a news conference in north Minneapolis Thursday to urge “fellow Christian legislators” at the Capitol to reconsider transit cuts. The group claims a decrease in transit service and a fare increase would hit the financially vulnerable, as well as the elderly, disabled and transit dependent, the hardest.

“It would also make it more difficult for many parishioners to attend service and force hardship on those who use the bus and the light rail to get to and from work and or school,” the group said in a news release.

Likewise, an advocacy group called Transportation Forward is planning a rally April 18 at the Green Line Capitol/Rice Street station in St. Paul.

Increasing fares (now $1.75 to $2.25 for peak travel for bus and LRT) by 25 cents would raise an additional $6.9 million the first year, but ridership is projected to decrease 4.7 percent as a result. Likewise, raising fares 50 cents would raise $12.8 million the first year, with a ridership loss of 8.9 percent. Increasing Metro Mobility fares could raise between $11.63 million and $12.84 million over the next two years, respectively.

The Met Council figures it will take up to two years for riders to return to the transit system following a fare increase.

A series of 12 public meetings are planned, beginning May 11, as well as “pop up” meetings with transit users at bus stops and LRT stations. The council will also accept feedback by traditional mail and e-mail (public.info@metc.state.mn.us) and by phone (651-602-1500). More information here.