Nora Slawik, the chair of the Metropolitan Council, is announcing her resignation Friday after just 10 months on the job, according to a source in the administration of Gov. Tim Walz.

Slawik did not reply to phone or text messages from the Star Tribune Thursday.

A seven-term lawmaker from suburban Ramsey and Washington Counties, she most recently was the mayor of Maplewood from 2014 through 2018.

The Met Council is a vast agency that operates the region’s transit and wastewater systems, guides land use and oversees a network of regional parks. The governor appoints both the chair and the members of the council who represent 16 districts.

Slawik is the second member of the cabinet of DFL Gov. Tim Walz to leave during his first year, while a third was issued a formal reprimand.

The Met Council is often a flash point among the building lobby, suburban cities, and Republican legislators, who view it as unrepresentative of the region and overly focused on urban priorities.

This story is developing.