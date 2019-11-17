11/4, Pursuit Vascular Inc.-ICU Medical Inc.: ICU Medical Inc. will acquire Pursuit Vascular Inc., a medical device company focusing on catheter-disinfecting products.
11/6, Jasons Beverage-Central McGowan: Central McGowan, a supplier of gases and equipment for manufacturing, welding, medical and food and beverage industries, has acquired Jasons Beverage Carbonation Co.
11/7, Opengear Inc.-Digi International Inc.: Digi International will acquire Opengear Inc., a provider of secure IT infrastructure products and software.
11/8, Dow Diversified Inc.-Haldeman-Homme Inc.: Haldeman-Homme Inc., a supplier of commercial interiors, has acquired Dow Diversified, a full-services specialty subcontractor.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
How lawyers at Fredrikson & Byron are reaching out to help young minority businesses get footing
The Accel Group has a dozen Fredrikson lawyers from different practices work with early-stage businesses on issues such as intellectual property, advisory boards, ownership, finance and governance.
Business
HP rejects takeover offer from Xerox
HP Inc. says its board has rejected a roughly $33.5 billion takeover offer from Xerox. The Palo Alto, California-based company said Sunday that the cash…
Business
How Amazon's klutzy politicking backfired in Seattle
Campaign cash aimed at producing a less tax-happy council triggered the opposite result and turned a socialist headed for defeat into a martyr.
Business
Mergers and acquisitions involving Minnesota companies
11/4, Pursuit Vascular Inc.-ICU Medical Inc.: ICU Medical Inc. will acquire Pursuit Vascular Inc., a medical device company focusing on catheter-disinfecting products. 11/6, Jasons Beverage-Central…
Business
Insider trading
3M Co. Ty R. Silberhorn, director Exercised options: 1,634 Price: $87.89 Shares sold: 1,634 Price: $170.72 Date: Nov. 13 Directly holds: 333…