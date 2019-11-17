11/4, Pursuit Vascular Inc.-ICU Medical Inc.: ICU Medical Inc. will acquire Pursuit Vascular Inc., a medical device company focusing on catheter-disinfecting products.

11/6, Jasons Beverage-Central McGowan: Central McGowan, a supplier of gases and equipment for manufacturing, welding, medical and food and beverage industries, has acquired Jasons Beverage Carbonation Co.

11/7, Opengear Inc.-Digi International Inc.: Digi International will acquire Opengear Inc., a provider of secure IT infrastructure products and software.

11/8, Dow Diversified Inc.-Haldeman-Homme Inc.: Haldeman-Homme Inc., a supplier of commercial interiors, has acquired Dow Diversified, a full-services specialty subcontractor.