9/3, Pediatric Therapy-Mankato Clinic: Mankato Clinic and Pediatric Therapy Services, a provider of therapy for children, have merged.

9/3, APi Group Inc.-J2 Acquisition Ltd.: J2 Acquisition Ltd. will acquire APi Group Inc., a provider of commercial life safety products and industrial specialty services, for about $2.9 billion.

9/4, Kohnstamm -Broadhead Co. Inc.: Broadhead Co., a independent marketing agency, has acquired Kohnstamm Communications Inc., a food public-relations agency.

9/5, RITEQ Pty. Ltd.-Ceridian HCM Ceridian: HCM Holding will acquire RITEQ, a provider of enterprise workforce management products.

9/5, Instituto do Radium -UnitedHealth Group Inc.: UnitedHealth has acquired Instituto do Radium, a specialized hospital ophthalmology clinics in Brazil.