7/16, Gardia Medical Ltd-Cardiovascular Systems Inc.: Cardiovascular Systems has acquired the Wirion Embolic Protection System and related assets from Gardia Medical Ltd. The Wirion device is a distal embolic protection filter used to capture debris associated with all types of peripheral vascular intervention procedures.

7/16, Pride Engineering LLC-Arcline Investment: Private-equity firm Arcline Investment Management has acquired Pride Engineering, a manufacturer of tooling, equipment and aftermarket parts for the aluminum beverage packaging manufacturing process.

Ballistic Avon Rubber PLC: 3M Co. will sell its advanced ballistic protection business to Avon Rubber PLC for $91 million, subject to closing and other adjustments.