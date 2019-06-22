6/11, H.B. Fuller Co.-Tiarco LLC: Tiarco, a subsidiary of Textile Rubber and Chemical Co., will acquire H.B. Fuller’s surfactants, thickeners and dispersants business, based in Dalton, Ga., for $71 million.

6/12, Freeborn Lumber Co.-American Construction Source LLC: American Construction Source, a national building-materials company, has acquired Freeborn Lumber Co. Freeborn will operate under the Arrow Building Center brand.

6/12, Becker's Indústria deNutrição Animal Ltda.-Cargill Inc.: Cargill has acquired Becker's Indústria de Nutrição Animal, a pig-feed producer, to strengthen its position in Brazil's swine-nutrition sector.

6/13, Planning Solutions Group-Wealth Enhancement Group: Wealth Enhancement Group will acquire Planning Solutions Group, an independent financial advisory business, giving the firm its first location in the Baltimore-Washington, D.C., area.