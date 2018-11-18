11/5, Mankato Energy -Xcel Energy Inc.: Xcel Energy will acquire the Mankato Energy Center, a 760-megawatt natural gas power plant from Southern Power, a subsidiary of Southern Co.

11/5, MatrixCare Holdings-ResMed Inc.: ResMed, a provider of cloud-connected medical devices and out-of-hospital software-as-a-service (SaaS) business products, has acquired MatrixCare, a provider of health care software products, for $750 million.

11/6, ConvergeOne-CVC Capital: Affiliates of CVC Fund VII will acquire ConvergeOne Holdings, a global information technology and managed-services provider.

11/7, Jostens Inc.-Platinum Equity LLC: Platinum Equity will acquire Jostens Inc., a provider of academic and achievement products.

11/8, Safelayer Secure-Entrust Datacard Corp.: Entrust Datacard, a provider of identity and secure issuance technology products, has acquired Safelayer Secure, a provider of security software, to expand its market presence in continental Europe and Latin America.