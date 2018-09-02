Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
8/20 Adapt Telephony Avtex Solutions LLC Avtex has acquired Adapt Telephony Services, a contact
Services LLC Bloomington center solutions provider.
Oak Brook, Ill.
8/21 Restaurant West Street Infrastructure West Street Infrastructure Partners III, a family of
Technologies Inc. Partners III investment funds managed by a unit of the Goldman Sachs
Mendota Heights Group Inc., has acquired Restaurant Technologies Inc., a
provider of closed-loop automated cooking-oil products
to U.S. restaurants.
8/22 Midrange Performance HelpSystems LLC HelpSystems has acquired Midrange Performance Group,
Group Inc. Eden Prairie a software provider that enables organizations to optimize
Boulder, Colo. their IT environments.
