Target Acquirer

Date Location Location Description

8/20 Adapt Telephony Avtex Solutions LLC Avtex has acquired Adapt Telephony Services, a contact

Services LLC Bloomington center solutions provider.

Oak Brook, Ill.

8/21 Restaurant West Street Infrastructure West Street Infrastructure Partners III, a family of

Technologies Inc. Partners III investment funds managed by a unit of the Goldman Sachs

Mendota Heights Group Inc., has acquired Restaurant Technologies Inc., a

provider of closed-loop automated cooking-oil products

to U.S. restaurants.

8/22 Midrange Performance HelpSystems LLC HelpSystems has acquired Midrange Performance Group,

Group Inc. Eden Prairie a software provider that enables organizations to optimize

Boulder, Colo. their IT environments.