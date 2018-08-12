Target-Acquirer, Date and Description
7/30 Macro Technologies has acquired the infrastructure
and infrastructure support business of Ticomix.
7/31 Northern Oil & Gas will acquire the oil-producing assets of W Energy Partners in North Dakota’s Williston Basin for $100 million.
7/31 Land O’Lakes has acquired substantially all assets of Agren, a provider of soil health and conservation-planning software.
7/31 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) will
- private-capital business Toronto acquire the private-capital business of WPT Capital
Minneapolis Advisors, giving it access to 4 million square feet of
industrial assets across the United States.
8/1 Slater Hanifan Group Inc. Westwood Professional Westwood Professional Services has acquired Slater
Las Vegas Services Hanifan Group, a multi-disciplined civil-engineering firm.
Minnetonka
8/1 Merrill Corp. - transaction Toppan Leefung Toppan Leefung Pte. Ltd. will acquire the transaction and
and regulatory- Pte. Ltd. regulatory-compliance divisions of Merrill Corp.
compliance divisions New York
St. Paul
8/1 Afinety Inc. Netgain Technology Inc. Netgain Technology, a provider of specialized cloud
Encino, Calif. St. Cloud, Minn. services, has acquired Afinety Inc., a provider of cloud
services and IT resources to law firms.
8/1 Padilla Avenir Global Avenir Global, a public-relations management firm,
Minneapolis Montreal has acquired public-relations firm Padilla.
8/2 Integrity Medicolegal Medlogix LLC Medlogix, a medical-claims management solutions provider,
Enterprises Hamilton, N.J. has acquired Integrity Medicolegal Enterprises, a
Golden Valley provider of independent medical evaluations, medical-
record reviews and related services.
8/3 Local Lead Link LLC Wellspring Search LLC Wellspring Search LLC has acquired Local Lead Link LLC,
Golden Valley Gettysburg, Pa. a search engine pptimization (SEO) agency based in
Golden Valley and Arizona.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.