Target-Acquirer, Date and Description

7/30 Macro Technologies has acquired the infrastructure

and infrastructure support business of Ticomix.

7/31 Northern Oil & Gas will acquire the oil-producing assets of W Energy Partners in North Dakota’s Williston Basin for $100 million.

7/31 Land O’Lakes has acquired substantially all assets of Agren, a provider of soil health and conservation-planning software.

7/31 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) will

- private-capital business Toronto acquire the private-capital business of WPT Capital

Minneapolis Advisors, giving it access to 4 million square feet of

industrial assets across the United States.

8/1 Slater Hanifan Group Inc. Westwood Professional Westwood Professional Services has acquired Slater

Las Vegas Services Hanifan Group, a multi-disciplined civil-engineering firm.

Minnetonka

8/1 Merrill Corp. - transaction Toppan Leefung Toppan Leefung Pte. Ltd. will acquire the transaction and

and regulatory- Pte. Ltd. regulatory-compliance divisions of Merrill Corp.

compliance divisions New York

St. Paul

8/1 Afinety Inc. Netgain Technology Inc. Netgain Technology, a provider of specialized cloud

Encino, Calif. St. Cloud, Minn. services, has acquired Afinety Inc., a provider of cloud

services and IT resources to law firms.

8/1 Padilla Avenir Global Avenir Global, a public-relations management firm,

Minneapolis Montreal has acquired public-relations firm Padilla.

8/2 Integrity Medicolegal Medlogix LLC Medlogix, a medical-claims management solutions provider,

Enterprises Hamilton, N.J. has acquired Integrity Medicolegal Enterprises, a

Golden Valley provider of independent medical evaluations, medical-

record reviews and related services.

8/3 Local Lead Link LLC Wellspring Search LLC Wellspring Search LLC has acquired Local Lead Link LLC,

Golden Valley Gettysburg, Pa. a search engine pptimization (SEO) agency based in

Golden Valley and Arizona.