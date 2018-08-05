Target Acquirer

7/23 nVent Electric PLC nVent Electric PLC NVent Electric approved a three-year share repurchase

St. Louis Park St. Louis Park authorization of $500 million.

7/24 Rise Baking Co. Olympus Partners LP Olympus Partners will acquire Rise Baking Co., a maker of

Minneapolis Stamford, Conn. artisan bread, cookies and brownies.

7/24 Retirement Wealth Enhancement Wealth Enhancement Group will acquire Retirement

Strategies Inc. Group LLC Strategies Inc., an independent financial-advisory practice.

Jacksonville, Fla. Plymouth

– Membrane GGI Solutions GGI Solutions, a manufacturer of human machine interfaces,

Switch Business Lachine, Quebec has acquired the membrane switch business of the

Chanhassen Bergquist Co., a subsidiary of Henkel AG & Co.

7/26 Supervalu Inc. United Natural United Natural Foods Inc. will acquire grocery retailer

Eden Prairie Foods Inc. Supervalu in a deal valued at $2.9 billion. United Natural Foods,

Providence, R.I. the primary supplier for Amazon’s Whole Foods Market,

said it will sell some Supervalu retail assets after the deal.