Target Acquirer

Date Location Location Description

7/16 Mendota Insurance Co. Premier Holding LLC Premier Holding will acquire Mendota Insurance Co., Mendakota

Eagan Hope, Ark. Insurance Co. and Mendakota Casualty Co.

 

7/17 Manna Freight Pilot Freight Services Pilot Freight Services, a provider of transportation and logistics

Systems Inc. Lima, Pa. services, has acquired Manna Freight Systems, a logistics

Mendota Heights provider, to expand its final-mile service for furniture and

appliance delivery with installation capabilities.

7/20 Advanced Integrated Evolve IP LLC Evolve IP, a cloud-strategy company, has acquired Advanced

Technologies Inc. Wayne, Pa. Integrated Technologies Inc., a cloud communications provider.

Edina