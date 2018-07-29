Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
7/16 Mendota Insurance Co. Premier Holding LLC Premier Holding will acquire Mendota Insurance Co., Mendakota
Eagan Hope, Ark. Insurance Co. and Mendakota Casualty Co.
7/17 Manna Freight Pilot Freight Services Pilot Freight Services, a provider of transportation and logistics
Systems Inc. Lima, Pa. services, has acquired Manna Freight Systems, a logistics
Mendota Heights provider, to expand its final-mile service for furniture and
appliance delivery with installation capabilities.
7/20 Advanced Integrated Evolve IP LLC Evolve IP, a cloud-strategy company, has acquired Advanced
Technologies Inc. Wayne, Pa. Integrated Technologies Inc., a cloud communications provider.
Edina
