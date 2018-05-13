Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
5/1 Anderson Insurance & Associated Associated Banc-Corp will acquire Anderson Insurance & Invest-
Investment Agency Inc. Banc-Corp. ment Agency, an independent insurance agency.
Minneapolis Green Bay, Wis.
5/1 Tri-State Builders Beacon Roofing Beacon Roofing Supply has acquired Tri-State Builder’s Supply,
Supply Inc. Supply Inc. a wholesale supplier of roofing, siding, windows, doors and
Duluth Herndon, Va. related building products.
5/1 Reeher LLC Blackbaud Inc. Blackbaud Inc, a cloud software company, has acquired Reeher
St. Paul Charleston, S.C. LLC, a developer of software to help colleges and universities
organize their fundraising, for $43 million.
5/2 Programming Perforce Software Perforce Software, has acquired Programming Research Ltd., a
Research Ltd. Minneapolis provider of enterprise-grade static code analysis.
Oxford, England
5/3 Vixar Inc. Osram GmbH Osram GmbH has acquired Vixar Inc., a manufacturer of vertical
Ramsey Munich, Germany cavity surface-emitting laser technology and LED-based optical
components and sub assemblies.
