Target Acquirer

Date Location Location Description

5/1 Anderson Insurance & Associated Associated Banc-Corp will acquire Anderson Insurance & Invest-

Investment Agency Inc. Banc-Corp. ment Agency, an independent insurance agency.

Minneapolis Green Bay, Wis.

5/1 Tri-State Builders Beacon Roofing Beacon Roofing Supply has acquired Tri-State Builder’s Supply,

Supply Inc. Supply Inc. a wholesale supplier of roofing, siding, windows, doors and

Duluth Herndon, Va. related building products.

5/1 Reeher LLC Blackbaud Inc. Blackbaud Inc, a cloud software company, has acquired Reeher

St. Paul Charleston, S.C. LLC, a developer of software to help colleges and universities

organize their fundraising, for $43 million.

5/2 Programming Perforce Software Perforce Software, has acquired Programming Research Ltd., a

Research Ltd. Minneapolis provider of enterprise-grade static code analysis.

Oxford, England

5/3 Vixar Inc. Osram GmbH Osram GmbH has acquired Vixar Inc., a manufacturer of vertical

Ramsey Munich, Germany cavity surface-emitting laser technology and LED-based optical

components and sub assemblies.