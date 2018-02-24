More from Star Tribune
Detroit Lakes wins fourth straight 1A gymnastics team title
Lakers repeat by a comfortable margin despite a few "goofy" moments.
Sports
Not so fast: Centennial's Gabbie Hughes says she really didn't get a hat trick
Replays from the Class 2A semifinal seemed to show teammate Emily Nadeau backhand the rebound of a Hughes shot.
Sports
Switzerland beats Austria in Olympic debut of team event
Switzerland knocked off top-seeded Austria in the gold-medal race of the Olympic debut of the Alpine team event on Saturday.
Sports
Stillwater drives to a title
Ponies score season-best 150.25 to beat Lakeville North after a year of hurdles
Wild
Wild completes road trip sweep with dominant win over Rangers
Mikael Granlund and Eric Staal provided the bulk of the offense for the Wild, which has won four in a row away from St. Paul.
