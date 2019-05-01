A member of the R&B pop ensemble B2K was jailed in Minneapolis on a domestic assault allegation early Wednesday, the same day the group has an evening concert scheduled at Target Center.

Raz B, who was booked into jail shortly before 4 a.m. as 33-year-old De’Mario Monte Thornton, is being held on suspicion of assaulting a woman, according to the jail log.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office can take as long as Friday before charging Thornton or releasing him pending further investigation of what police say was an assault involving strangulation occurring about 3:10 a.m. in a downtown parking ramp on S. 8th Street between LaSalle and Hennepin avenues.

An initial report released by police withheld the identity of the woman involved in the encounter. The report said officers took photographs, and the “victim refused to complete domestic supplement and medical release form.”

Police also said officers had their body cameras recording during their response to the incident.

The jail is withholding for now release of Thornton’s booking photo. Police spokesman John Elder said investigators do not want exposure of the photo to influence any future witness interviews.

The band has booked Target Center for Wednesday night’s show. “I can confirm the show is still on tonight,” Target Center spokeswoman Anna Barberio said early Wednesday afternoon.

B2K formed in 1998, released its first album in 2002 and starred in the major motion picture “You Got Served” in 2004.

The group scored a Billboard No. 1 single with “Bump, Bump, Bump” off its December 2002 album “Pandemonium.”