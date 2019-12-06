1.No. 1 Ohio State (12-0, 9-0)

2.No. 10 Penn State (10-2, 7-2)

3.No. 8 Wisconsin (10-2, 7-2)

4.No. 18 Gophers (10-2, 7-2)

5.No. 14 Michigan (9-3, 6-3)

6.No. 16 Iowa (9-3, 6-3)

7.Indiana (8-4, 5-4)

8.Illinois (6-6, 4-5)

9.Michigan State (6-6, 4-5)

10.Nebraska (5-7, 3-6)

11.Purdue (4-8, 3-6)

12.Maryland (3-9, 1-8)

13.Northwestern (3-9, 1-8)

14.Rutgers (2-10, 0-9)

Comment: The College Football Playoff rankings were all wonky this week. The committee dropped the Gophers from No. 8 all the way to No. 18, making them the lowest-ranked of the six ranked Big Ten teams. All because of a blowout loss to then-No. 12 Wisconsin. Seemed a bit extreme. But it looks like the Gophers’ favorable schedule finally hurt them.

Week 14 MVP

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

The junior had a career day in a rivalry win against Michigan, a 56-27 blowout, the eighth consecutive victory in the matchup for the Buckeyes. Dobbins ran for a career-high 211 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries. He’s now the second-leading rusher in Ohio State history with 4,113 yards. He’ll go head-to-head with Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor for the conference title Saturday.