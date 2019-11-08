Iowa at Wisconsin, 3 p.m. (Ch. 9)
These bordering foes are tied for second in the West, two games behind the galloping Gophers. The golden rodents will face both teams in November, and whichever wins could be the team to beat for the Big Ten West title.
Purdue at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (BTN)
The last two times the Gophers traveled to Ryan Field, the Wildcats chased the Gophers back into their holes, pitching two shutouts. Seeing how Purdue prevails against the tamed kittens could benefit Minnesota come Nov. 23.
MEGAN RYAN
