1.No. 2 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0)

2. No. 10 Gophers (9-1, 6-1)

3.No. 8 Penn State (9-1, 6-1)

4.No. 12 Wisconsin (8-2, 5-2)

5.No. 13 Michigan (8-2, 5-2)

6.No. 17 Iowa (7-3, 4-3)

7.Indiana (7-3, 4-3)

8.Illinois (6-4, 4-3)

9.Purdue (4-6, 3-4)

10.Nebraska (4-6, 2-5)

11.Michigan State (4-6, 2-5)

12.Maryland (3-7, 1-6)

13.Northwestern (2-8, 0-7)

14.Rutgers (2-8, 0-7)

Comment: Michigan looked bad early, needing double overtime to beat Army and languishing at Wisconsin, all within the first three games. But the Wolverines’ only two losses this year were to ranked teams on the road, including a close 28-21 result at Penn State. They play at Indiana this Saturday before ending the season against rival Ohio State.

Week 12 MVP

Shea Patterson, QB, Michigan

The senior completed 24 of his 33 passes for 384 yards and four touchdowns in Michigan’s 44-10 win against rival Michigan State. That was the fifth-most passing yards in a single game in school history, moving Patterson to 10th on the Wolverine’s all-time list with 4,757 career passing yards. This season, the three-year starter has 2,157 yards and 16 touchdowns with four interceptions.