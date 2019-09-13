1. Ohio State (2-0)

2. Wisconsin (2-0)

3. Iowa (2-0, 1-0)

4. Penn State (2-0)

5. Maryland (2-0)

6. Michigan (2-0)

7. Michigan State (2-0)

8. Indiana (2-0)

9. Gophers (2-0)

10. Illinois (2-0)

11. Northwestern (0-1)

12. Nebraska (1-1)

13. Purdue (1-1)

14. Rutgers (1-1, 0-1)

Comment: In the first conference game of the season, Iowa trounced Rutgers 30-0. Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley spread his 16 completions across eight pass-catchers, accumulating 236 yards and three scores. Rutgers, meanwhile, still looks leagues behind the rest of the Big Ten. Ohio State (No. 6 nationally) visits Saturday in the conference’s second game.

Week 2 MVP

Josh Jackson, QB, Maryland

The junior was 21 of 38 passing, tallying 296 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He helped the Terrapins to a 63-20 beating of then-No. 21 Syracuse, the most points Maryland has ever scored against a ranked opponent and the most lopsided result for an unranked team vs. a ranked one since 1999. Maryland now enjoys the No. 21 spot and could be a Big Ten East contender.