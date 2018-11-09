LOS ANGELES — Here's a ditty about John and Meg.
Singer John Mellencamp and actress Meg Ryan are getting married.
The 56-year-old announced her engagement to the 67-year-old musician on Instagram . "ENGAGED!," is what she wrote. The post included a drawing of what appears to be the two holding hands. He's also holding a guitar.
They've been dating on and off since 2010.
Ryan was previously married to actor Dennis Quaid, while Mellencamp has been married three times.
No date was announced.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Former guard at Louisiana prison convicted in inmate beating
A former high-ranking official at Louisiana's maximum-security prison has been found guilty of beating an inmate who was handcuffed, shackled and not resisting.
Variety
A trip into the world of 'Great Expectations'
Retracing the path of Dickens' characters on England's Hoo Peninsula.
Variety
Looking for an affordable holiday getaway? Try these bargains
If you don't have much cash left after gift shopping, these offers may make a vacation affordable.
Books
Review: 'The End of the Moment We Had,' by Toshiki Okada, translated from the Japanese by Samuel Malissa
FICTION: A celebrated Japanese writer offers two impressively odd tales.
Books
Review: 'Heirs of the Founders: The Epic Rivalry of Henry Clay, John Calhoun and Daniel Webster,' by H.W. Brands
NONFICTION: A look at Henry Clay, John C. Calhoun and Daniel Webster reveals controversial history of antebellum America.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.